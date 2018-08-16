Almost-Naked Kim Kardashian Fronts Yeezy’s Butter Campaign

Every single brand out there is trying to come up with something new and fresh to present its goodies in an innovative way. Kanye West, on the other hand, is not a person who needs a special strategy to sell his designs. All he has to do is include his mega-popular wife in his campaigns. This has proven to be the best marketing move for the rapper/entrepreneur/designer on so many occasions, so he went for it once again.

It would definitely be a pity if we couldn’t see the flawless Kim flaunting body-hugging ensembles and cool sneaker designs.



For the latest Yeezy campaign, the husband and wife teamed up one more time, to deliver shots that will make your jaw drop. Kardashian gave a sneak peek of the releases a few days ago and the Internet is lit again. We have to admit that Kim looks better than ever, so why not show those mesmerizing curves that sell better than anything else. The reality-star is posing on a large bed, wearing only the new sneakers and tiny two-piece undies. Her pose was immediately labeled as “awkward” by social media users, who tried to recreate it in a number of innovative ways. Kardashian is left unbothered, knowing that her job in selling those designs is well done just by the popularity this picture gathered.

Yeezy also unveiled the rest of the ad material for the campaign. The raper’s wife is joined by Knarly DB, a long-time collaborator of the label. Kanye’s barber Ibn Jasper is also featured in the shots. He is the founder of a trending footwear company called Stratica International. Other models include Tommie Lee, Brad Hall, Meredith Mickelson, Sierre Skye, Sami Miro. Unlike other brands, West is staying away from super-popular models, with the exception of Kim. All of the young faces are flaunting minimalist outfits in the recognizable earth tones favored by Yeezy. Kardashian fronts another super-hot shot, where she’s almost naked with only hot panties on and the new “Butter” sneakers on her feet.

The lookbook was shot by Richard Kern and it highlights the new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers in a brand new shade. “Butter” is the color everyone will be going crazy over in the following months. Unfortunately, the style was sold out right away. The good news is that the label is expected to restock it very soon. Until then, feast your eyes on the simple, but daring imagery delivered by the popular designer/rapper.