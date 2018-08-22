The undefeated queen of everything, Beyonce just gets better with time. She brings even more daring fashion choices, fiercer music and sets up new trends in a second. Her looks are always worth the hype, no matter if she’s wearing jeans, shorts, a fancy dress or laid-back rompers.

Take a look at some of the hottest fashion editions by the legendary Beyonce.

This pleated metallic dress is so daring that we can’t take our eyes off. B decided to show both legs and cleavage at this year’s Grammy Awards.