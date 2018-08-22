All The Times Beyonce’s Outfits Were Hot As Hell
The undefeated queen of everything, Beyonce just gets better with time. She brings even more daring fashion choices, fiercer music and sets up new trends in a second. Her looks are always worth the hype, no matter if she’s wearing jeans, shorts, a fancy dress or laid-back rompers.
Take a look at some of the hottest fashion editions by the legendary Beyonce.
This pleated metallic dress is so daring that we can’t take our eyes off. B decided to show both legs and cleavage at this year’s Grammy Awards.