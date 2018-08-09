Aerie-Casts-Non-Models-for-Its-New-Lingerie-Campaign

Aerie was one of the first brands to hop on the body positivity movement four years ago. While many brands nowadays take advantage of diversity and body positivity to boost their sales, for Aerie isn’t just a one-time thing but a way of doing business. It all started with the #AerieREAL campaign when the brand committed to going Photoshop-free in all of their upcoming campaign shots. Aerie’s latest campaign is another revolutionary project that promotes body-positivity. To make sure that everyone feels included, the brand tapped non-model women of different shapes, sizes, colors and abilities to star in the new lingerie campaign.



Aerie’s latest muses celebrate their unique beauty while flaunting the brand’s new releases. Among the models, there is Abby Sams who poses in lingerie in her wheelchair. Lexus Morgan who has vitiligo embraces her uniqueness, while Gaylyn Henderson shows off her ostomy bag in the shots. Wilma Lawerence, the mother of #AerieREAL fellow model and body positivity ambassador Iskra Lawrence is also a part of the campaign.

Aerie is also releasing a new bra collection dubbed Bras Make You Feel Real Good. The collection includes 4 different bra styles: The Real Happy, Real Sunnie, Real Me, and Real Power. The new bra styles are ultra soft and stretchy, equipped with j-hooks and removable padding. Each style is designed to provide maximum comfort.

The #AerieREAL campaigns have come a long way. What was once just a campaign has now evolved into an entire shopping experience. Nowadays, Aerie customers can walk into the brand’s stores and enjoy the experience thanks to initiatives such as “Don’t Change You. Change Your Bra!” This is a training program in collaboration with The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA). The program is designed to promote body confidence.

The brand is also working hard to bring its fitting room experience to the next level. Aerie introduced the Best Fit Finder, a tool that customers can use to determine their right measurement and fit with the help of employees. The Support in The Fitting Room, on the other hand, gives customers the opportunity to lift each other up with positive affirmations. Each customer has a chance to write something positive on sticky notes and leave it in the fitting room for other customers to see it while trying on lingerie and swimwear.

With all the innovative in-store implementations and campaigns that promote diverse beauty, Aerie is really making efforts to send a message beyond lingerie and swimwear.

Photo Credit: Aerie