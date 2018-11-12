It’s an end of an era! After 20 years with Victoria’s Secret, Angel Adriana Lima hung her wings for good. The 37-year old supermodel is the longest-serving Victoria Secret Angel with 18 shows in her career. She first appeared on the brand’s fashion show in 1999 and has been a staple on its runway ever since. Here is a look back at Adriana Lima’s Victoria’s Secret evolution in honor of her successful milestone.

Victoria’s Secret 2018 Fashion Show

Spectators greeted Adriana Lima with a standing ovation while she was strutting her stuff on Victoria’s Secret runway for the last time. The supermodel herself couldn’t hold back her tears, as this moment was very emotional for her.