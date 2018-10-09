5 AMA’s Looks We Can’t Get Out Of Our Heads

As we are approaching one of the most exciting music events in a year, the American Music Awards, we want to share with you 5 red carpet looks that we can’t get out of our heads. Ranging from Rihanna’s 2010 iconic catsuit, Chrissy Teigen’s wardrobe malfunction, this list includes some of the boldest fashion choices from your favorite stars. If you love ensembles that really stand out, you’ve come to the right place. These celebrities decided to get out of their comfort zone and deliver unique fashion moments that are now a part of history.

Bleona Qereti

Bleona makes jaws drop every single time she appears on a red carpet. The bold Albanian singer/actress donned the most revealing naked dress at the 2014 American Music Awards. Her whole appearance is so iconic that we had to include this moment on the list. Qereti did cover the essentials, but thanks to the shimmery mesh fabric everyone could see what’s going on under the dress. The beautiful Albanian continued her naked streak at the Vanity Fair Oscar’s after-party and the AMA’s red carpet in 2017.