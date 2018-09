Celebs love rocking deep necklines even if they have to pay a high price for it. A-list events are full of low-cut dresses that are a wardrobe malfunction in the making. We are presenting you 15 of the deepest celeb V-necks that made our jaws drop.

Lea Michele

Lea Michele has rocked unarguably the deepest of all red carpet V-necklines. This low-cut dress is so risky that one wrong move can lead to a nip slip.