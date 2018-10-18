15 Hot Models To Walk The Victoria’s Secret Runway For The First Time

Are you as excited for this year’s Victoria’s Secret show as we are? This is one of the most anticipated happenings on the fashion calendar. As the date approaches, we can’t wait to find out more about the final list of models walking. The best news is that we discovered an array of super-hot models that will be joining the cast for the first time. They are all gorgeous and special in their own way.



Winnie Harlow

Winnie is one of the most inspirational models out there who will walk for Victoria’s Secret for the first time. Although she has a skin condition called vitiligo, this hasn’t stopped her from breaking all possible modeling records. We are glad that the popular lingerie company is becoming more diverse.