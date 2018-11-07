15 Bombshells That are Making a Comeback on the 2018 VS Runway

It’s almost game-time, ladies! We are so close to the filming date of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show. Although the happening will air on December 2, we already know the cast for this year’s show. There will be many new gorgeous faces and also supermodels that have previously appeared several times. Names such as Toni Garrn, Shanina Shaik, and Barbara Palvin are returning after a few-year hiatus. It will be such an exciting event! The Hadid sisters and Kendall also confirmed their presence. Check out the beauties that will, for sure, rock some fierce looks.



Shanina Shaik

This beauty was a regular face for several years at Victoria’s Secret. After a short hiatus, Shanina announced that she is working out super-hard to look at her absolute best for the 2018 event.