10 Models We Would Love to See Walking the Next Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show!

Who are the 10 supermodels we think should be walking the next VS Runway Show?

It’s hard to believe, but the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is around the corner! For many models, this show can define their career and certainly send them off to supermodel status!

We already know some of the models that will be walking including Winnie Harlow who didn’t make the cut last year, but is proud to be walking this year! Who else has been added to this elite list?

This year is an ethnically diverse mix and some of the models confirmed include Alannah Walton, Kelsey Merritt, Iesha Hodges, Melie Tiacoh and Sabah Koj among others! And Kelsey is making history as the first ever Filipino model to ever walk in the show!

But who are the models that WE would like to see walk the Victoria’s Secret Runway Show? Well, here are some fresh faces from all over the world that we would love to see strut their stuff on the catwalk for Victoria’s Secret! They are stars-in-the-making and just might become the next Adriana Lima!

Kris Grikaite

Kris Grikaite is a Russian model of Lithuanian descent and we think her stunning, sexy look belongs on the runway for Victoria’s Secret, don’t you?