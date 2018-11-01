Why You Should Follow Influencer Abla Sofy

Many know influencer Abla Sofy as a model for both Guess and Bebe, but there is so much more about her that you don’t know. The kind and funny Abla is the first Arabic model to be featured in a Guess campaign, and they have been nothing but understanding of the conservative nature of her culture, allowing her ads to be less revealing. She has become a social media sensation, so we thought we would provide you with all the reasons you should be following her on Instagram if you are not already!

