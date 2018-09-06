These Celebrity Tricks for Puffy Eyes Don’t Cost a Thing

Celebs have tight schedules and multiple cameras to face every day. On top of that, they travel in different time zones which makes the beauty sleep a luxury even for them. Since they have to be camera-ready at all times, how in the world they deal with dark circles and puffy eyes? We bet you have every item at home to try their de-puffing beauty secrets. Here are the best super-affordable tips from people who work long hours and still look flawless in front of the camera.

Lea Michele -Jade Rollers

This centuries-old Chinese beauty tool is a favorite to many stars including Victoria’s Secret models Behati Prinsloo and Miranda Kerr. Actress Lea Michele also swears by the jade rollers for a fresh look. This tool de-puffs the eye area by stimulating blood circulation, lymphatic drainage, and detoxification. The jade actually acts as a magical stone that heals and soothes the body.

Karrueche Tran – Frozen Spoons

The actress turned to the internet for a solution and found one that basically doesn’t cost a thing. She relies on an old trick: two frozen spoons. Karrueche keeps two spoons in the freezer before important events to de-puff her under eye bags. She first cleanses her face and then presses the spoons against her skin for “a little bit of tightening.”

Lauren Conard – Refrigerated Potatoes

Believe it or not, Conard is another celebrity who relies on an item from her kitchen to get rid of puffy eyes. She would slice up a few pieces of potatoes and store them in the fridge. Here is the exact process:

“To reduce puffiness slice up a few refrigerated potatoes, soak them in water for a moment or two and then place them over your lids for 15 minutes. Works like a charm,” she wrote on her website.

Miranda Kerr – Cucumbers

The most popular trick for getting rid of puffy eyes is cucumber slices. The infamous supermodel Miranda Kerr who has tried countless beauty products and runs a beauty company herself, swears by this trick.

Jessica Alba – Cold Ball

Alba stole this beauty trick from her makeup artist Daniel Martin, the man behind Meghan Markle‘s wedding day makeup. When Jessica was in his makeup chair, he took two cold balls and pressed them against her eyes for a fresh look.

“He just balled my eyes until they shrunk and I was like, “Oh my god, you’re like a magician,” the actress admits.