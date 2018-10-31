The Victoria’s Secret Models We Miss Walking in the VS Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret fashion show has gone from being a small event to perhaps the most famous runway of all time very quickly over the last couple of decades. Now, everyone tunes in to watch the event, and celebs crowd the event hall to watch the “angels” spread their wings. Though many of these angels walk in the show year after year, there are many that walk away from the brand that made them famous. The following angels we will miss full-heatedly this year at the 2018 show, and we wish we could see them walk again.

After 13 years of strutting her stuff for Victoria’s Secret, Heidi Klum announced that she would be departing the brand in 2010, but we still miss her after all these years.

Tyra Banks graced the VS Fashion Show with her presence from 1997 to 2005, and we miss seeing her walk the famous runway.

Karen Mulder walked the VS Fashion Show back in the 90’s. She began in the show in 1996 and left the event in 2000.

This year, after 17 years of walking, Alessandra Ambrosia will be departing the show. It won’t be the same without her.

Though we miss these angels and many more, do not fret! Having walked for 18 years, Adriana Lima is still walking the VS runway this year. She plans to make it 20 years in the show, and we are rooting for her! And, Elsa Hosk will still grace the runway with her presence. So you still have some of your favorite, classic runway goddesses to watch this year.

Who will you miss the most on the 2018 VS runway?

