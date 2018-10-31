We are always excited about red carpet events because they give us the ultimate beauty inspo. Ahead of the Holiday season, we can all use some fresh ideas coming straight from celebrity beauty salons. We just rounded up the trendiest hairstyles you will be seeing this gala season. Take a look, and don’t forget to pin your favorites to try them later.

Tendrils Are Hot

It seems that every A-lister out there is rocking 90s hairstyles these days. The latest celebrity obsession is tendrils. Celebrities manage to make this tiny detail look insanely hot. Expect to see a lot of hairstyles with tendrils this gala season that will make you reconsider this 90s trend.