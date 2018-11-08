The Tragic Endings of Social Influencers

Is being a social influencer really a dream job? As glamorous as it looks, some influencers experienced the tragic endings of their careers and even their lives… Check out the dark side of this sought-after lifestyle.

Lauren Scruggs Lost Her Hand and Her Eye

Fashion blogger and model Lauren Scruggs was doing some recreational flying. She walked into a still-spinning plane propeller, which cut off her left arm and took her eye. However, it seems that Lauren had an amazing recovery. She is happily married to E! News co-host Jason Kennedy and has gone back to modeling.

