Is being a social influencer really a dream job? As glamorous as it looks, some influencers experienced the tragic endings of their careers and even their lives… Check out the dark side of this sought-after lifestyle.

Lauren Scruggs Lost Her Hand and Her Eye

Fashion blogger and model Lauren Scruggs was doing some recreational flying. She walked into a still-spinning plane propeller, which cut off her left arm and took her eye. However, it seems that Lauren had an amazing recovery. She is happily married to E! News co-host Jason Kennedy and has gone back to modeling.