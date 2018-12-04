The Prettiest Celebrity Makeup Looks to Copy For the Holidays

Who doesn’t love the holidays? You get some time off to spend with your nearest and dearest – and you get to glam up! While 6am beauty sessions are quite a challenge, the holidays give you that extra hour or two you need to get your face on point. We collected the prettiest celebrity makeup looks for you to get some of that A-list-approved glam on your face during the holiday season. Flip through this article and pin your favorite looks to copy them later!

Jasmine Sanders

Jasmine Sanders’ big blue moment, courtesy of Hung Vanngo, is the perfect inspo for holiday glam. Get a few different tones of blue eyeshadow in action to achieve this ultra-dramatic look that will get all eyes on you.