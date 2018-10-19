The Perfect Hairstyles for Fine Hair

Fine hair is not always easy to style. There are certain tricks and hairstyles that can help you turn that flat hairdo into a chic voluminous mane. All of the ideas below are so easy to try and will do wonders for your overall look. If you are obsessed with transforming that fine hair into a perfectly styled do, all you need is five minutes of your time. These stars and their hairstylists know the right tricks, so feel free to steal them. Some might require a huge transformation, but once you gather the courage, your life will be changed.

Swipe through the pictures below to get inspired.

Deep Side Part

Just changing your hair part can help you a lot. A deep side part is the best thing you can do for a more voluminous looking mane. Just take a look at this fabulous hair moment by Olivia Munn. Her celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood often opts for a side part for the actress. You can switch up things once in a while and play with the part. That way your hair will get a boost from the roots.