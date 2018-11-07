The Most Showstopping Beauty Looks From The People’s Choice Awards

On today’s blast from the past, we bring you some of the most iconic beauty looks from the People’s Choice Awards. As we are getting closer to this year’s event, we would like to remind you of the stars who delivered bold hairstyles and makeup looks on the red carpet. Swipe through the pictures below to get the ultimate beauty fall inspiration.



Blake Lively

The amazingly beautiful Blake stuns on each and every single red carpet. Last year the actress won her first-ever People’s Choice Awards while delivering an epic beauty look. Lively kept her signature blonde mane wild and messy to upgrade the glamorous black dress. Her makeup artist once again gave her face that angelic glow accompanied by a glossy lip.