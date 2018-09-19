The Most Showstopping Beauty Looks From the 2018 Emmys

The 2018 Emmys took the stage on Monday night, and it was definitely one interesting show. There was a proposal, a very diverse group of nominees, and, of course, some gorgeous looks. Watch our video here below to see who we think had the top 5 most showstopping beauty looks from the 2018 Emmys.

Did your favorite celeb make our list?

