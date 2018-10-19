The Most Memorable Celeb Maternity Cover Photos of All Time

Meghan Markle announced her first pregnancy and we can’t help but wonder how she’d look on a maternity-themed magazine cover. Celeb moms-to-be made it a habit to show off their bumps in beautiful maternity shoots. The Duchess of Sussex will for sure not opt for a nude maternity shoot, but we still hope to see her on the cover of some magazine with her baby bump. Until then, check out the most memorable celeb maternity covers that we will always remember.

Demi Moore (1991)

This is the cover that started it all! Demi Moore is the OG when it comes to nude maternity shoots. In August 1991, the popular actress bared her baby bump when she was seven months pregnant with her second child, Scout. Moore’s pose is still one of the most copied when it comes to celebrity maternity shoots. This cover also started a trend that is still relevant. Almost every pregnant celebrity gets a magazine cover nowadays.