The Funniest Twitter Posts About Meghan Markle’s “Brexit Baby”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially announced that they are having their first baby! The news of the pregnancy immediately spread like wildfire. And people couldn’t help but notice the ironic timing of the birth. The new royal baby is due surprisingly close to the March 29th “Brexit” date. The people of the UK can’t help but feel like the timing of this baby could be a distraction to the “Brexit” event. Of course, many took to twitter to make as many jokes as they possibly could about it. Watch the video below to see the funniest twitter posts about Meghan and Harry’s “Brexit Baby.” Did your favorite tweet make our list?

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: