Stylish Celebrities That You Didn’t Know Were Arrested

It’s a known fact that many celebrities have been arrested for a multitude of different reasons. Yes, even the stylish ones. Not even their killer sense of style could save them from being in a tough spot with the law. Some celeb crimes seem major while others just seem silly. While there are many mainstream celebrity arrests, there have been several celebrities that have been arrested that you might not have known about.

For instance, did you hear about Bruno Mars’ incarceration or Reese Witherspoon’s drunken arrest? Well, we’re here to give you the scoop! Watch our video below to find out the crazy details of these arrests and to see if your favorite celeb made our list.

Written by Malorie Mackey
Malorie Mackey is an actress and writer living in Los Angeles, CA. Malorie's first published book entitled "My Playboy Story: Hopping from Richmond to Hollywood" was published in 2017. Since then, Malorie's short story "What Love Has Taught Me" has been published in the anthology "Choices," and she has been writing and blogging about travel and adventure in hopes to publish her next book about travel soon. She believes that everyone should enjoy a little adventure in their lives.