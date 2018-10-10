Stunning Beauty Looks From The AMAs You’ll Want To Steal

Fashion month just ended, but luckily, we have some hot new beauty looks coming from a completely different place. This time, celebrities attended one of the most popular music events, the American Music Awards. Their hot makeup looks and hairstyles will most definitely be an inspiration for many ladies out there. The best thing is, you can actually copy most of these stunning beauty looks. The days of over-the-top makeup and hair might be over. Check out these stunning looks that you can actually recreate yourself. Cardi B, Halsey, and Camila Cabello are just a few of the stars that delivered major trends at the 2018 AMAs.



Ciara

Ciara unleashed her fabulous curls last night, and we never want to see her rocking another hairstyle. The singer’s oversized mane is so iconic that it will definitely stay remembered as one of the standout moments from the 2018 AMAs. Celebrity makeup artist Yolonda Frederick took care of the soft, natural shimmery glow.