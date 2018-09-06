Rihanna’s Most Iconic Makeup Looks

The hype over Bad Gal Riri’s beauty looks is real! Even before her Fenty days, the star was flaunting one bold look after another, leaving us in awe. Now that Rihanna has her very own beauty line to play with, things got even more exciting. The singer can pull off everything from vampy lip to statement lid. We gathered her best makeup looks over the years for you to feast your eyes on.

This high-shine burgundy lip is a fall staple. Riri sported a feline flick on the eyes which transformed her into the ultimate seductress.