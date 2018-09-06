Rihanna’s Most Iconic Makeup Looks

The hype over Bad Gal Riri’s beauty looks is real! Even before her Fenty days, the star was flaunting one bold look after another, leaving us in awe. Now that Rihanna has her very own beauty line to play with, things got even more exciting. The singer can pull off everything from vampy lip to statement lid. We gathered her best makeup looks over the years for you to feast your eyes on.

Rihannas-Most-Iconic-Makeup-Looks

Photo Credit: Getty Images

This high-shine burgundy lip is a fall staple. Riri sported a feline flick on the eyes which transformed her into the ultimate seductress.

Prev Page1 of 15

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion & makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Auditing her love for all things fashion & beauty won and now she is a full-time freelancer.