Lady Gaga’s Beauty Looks You Can Totally Pull Off

Lady Gaga has experimented a lot with her beauty looks, rocking everything from unwearable makeup looks and extravagant hairstyles to party glam that everyone can pull off. We rounded up Lady Gaga’s prettiest beauty looks that you can copy for any special occasion on your calendar. We have a season full of glam ahead of us, so feast your eyes on these beauty looks to get inspired.

Lady Gaga transformed herself into an Icy queen with a fierce metallic silver eyeliner on a shimmery white base. To spice things up, she opted for her signature red lip which made the look a real show stopper. The Old Hollywood glamorous waves were the perfect match for this glamorous makeup look.