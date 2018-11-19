Kylie Jenner’s Most Glamorous Makeup Looks To Copy For The Holidays

Kylie-Jenners-Most-Glamorous-Makeup-Looks-To-Copy-For-The-Holidays-yellow-inner-corner-highlight1

Kylie Jenner is an absolute makeup inspo when it comes to creative makeup looks. The young beauty mogul keeps her makeup game strong by experimenting with different colors and styles. If you love glamorous makeup looks as much as Kylie does, take a look at her best looks that you can copy for the upcoming holidays.

Kylie-Jenners-Most-Glamorous-Makeup-Looks-To-Copy-For-The-Holidays-yellow-inner-corner-highlight

Photo By @kyliejenner/Instagram

To effortlessly score a glamorous makeup look, just copy Kylie’s little trick. A metallic gold inner corner highlight can do wonders for you. If you don’t have much time for all that blending, this is an easy way to level up your go-to makeup look.

