Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her B-Day With Kylie Cosmetics “21 Collection”

It’s quite hard to believe that Kylie Jenner is about to turn 21 on August 10. With a beauty empire of her own, an adorable daughter and huge fan base, the star has multiple reasons to celebrate big. On top of that, Forbes announced Kylie as the youngest self-made billionaire to-be just recently. Although the self-made part is quite questionable, the youngest KarJenner star has undoubtedly achieved a lot when it comes to business. In an entrepreneur’s fashion, it’s no surprise that she decided to capitalize on her 21 birthday with a fresh Kylie Cosmetics collection. The upcoming “21 Collection” is “the most personal collection” she has ever done. Her face is all over the packaging, so, things are really getting personal.



“My birthday collections are super special to me, because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday, so this is going to be my third annual birthday collection. My birthdays are kind of what set off collections for me,” the beauty mogul revealed in her Instagram story.

The “21 Collection” is as glamorous as you’d expect Kylie Jenner’s birthday celebration to be. It includes everything from lipsticks to liquid eyeshadows and an eyeshadow palette. Let’s start with the lip products since Kylie Jenner offers quite a few this time. First, there is the “Hello 21” mini liquid lip collection that includes: “Boss,” “Victoria,” “Rad,” “Say No More,” “Boy Bye,” and “Queen” (new shade). Additionally, there are 3 Lip Kits: “Baddie,” “Tipsy,” and “Twenty One”. And that is not all! The ultimate “21 Collection” Birthday Trio includes three red-hot, super-seductive shades: “After Party,” “Victoria,” and “Shots”. Jenner is also treating her fans with six brand new matte lipsticks in bold colors: “Flirtini,” “Rumor,” “August,” “Glam,” “Birthday Behaviour,” and “Rager”. Die-hard Kylie fans, try not to freak out when you see the packaging of the lipsticks! Jenner’s birthday mood is front and center on these products. The reality star is all over the boxes rocking sexy birthday looks.

The “Sipping Pretty” eyeshadow palette from the Kylie Cosmetics “21 Collection” really got Instagram excited. Since she is turning 21, the new eyeshadow palette consists of 21 matte and shimmery shades. For her birthday, Kylie Jenner refused to stick to a single color story and created a palette full of options. The range goes from cold to warm tones, including neutrals, pinks, golds, silvers and more. The palette also includes a mirror, which makes it the perfect travel companion with eyeshadows for every mood.

The new liquid eyeshadows “Eat Cake”, “Born to Sparkle” and “Fine Wine” are so pretty it hurts! The products come in gorgeous peachy rose gold, shimmering bronze, and electric purple shade.

The last product to be released as a part of the Kylie Cosmetics “21 Collection” is a highlighter dubbed “Champagne Showers.” As the name states, this is a classic, universally flattering champagne-hued highlighter.

The Kylie Cosmetics “21 Collection” will be available starting from tomorrow at the company’s Los Angeles Pop Up store in Westfield Century City Mall. For everyone else, the birthday line will drop on kyliecosmetics.com on August 6.