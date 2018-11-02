Ever since Cardi B appeared in the music scene, we were quick to notice that she is not just a rap icon but a beauty maven, too! Ordinary, neutral makeup looks simply don’t suit her larger-than-life-personality. On top of that, the chart-topping rapper loves to experiment with her hair, rocking the fiercest hair colors and hairstyles. After an array of statement beauty appearances, we must ask: Is Cardi B leading the celebrity beauty game? Swipe through these images and find out for yourself.

Cardi B literally made our jaws drop at this year’s Met Gala, not only with her fabulous Moschino gown designed by Jeremy Scott but with her ultra-glamorous beauty look, as well. Her makeup artist, the talented Erika La Pearl, fiercely paired purple underliner with a crimson red lip. On top of that, Cardi’s lids were covered in gold shimmer. Her hairstyle was as frizzy as it gets topped with a matching headpiece.