How to Nail The “Mewy” Makeup Trend That Got Celebrities Obsessed

The secret behind celebrity skin? It could be the latest makeup trend that got A-listers obsessed. “Mewy” is when your skin is dewy in all the right places, such as the high points of your face, and matte in others. It involves two different finishes dewy and matte, which makes it tricky to nail without an expert help. No worries! We reveal you all the secrets behind the “mewy” makeup trend that makes the skin of your favorite celebs look so flawless at all times!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

The first step to perfecting the “mewy” look is to prep your skin correctly. You can’t fake such a flawless finish if you don’t take a proper care of your skin.