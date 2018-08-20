Glass Hair Is The New Trend Celebrities Are Obsessed With

Move over beachy waves! There is a new hair trend that got celebrities obsessed. The Glass Hair trend made many A-list ladies say goodbye to their signature waves and even chop them off. A-list names such as Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Lucy Hale, Hailey Baldwin and more already rocked sharply cut insanely glossy mane.

The Glass Hair is basically a sleek short bob, precisely cut and styled to look smooth and shiny resembling the reflective qualities of glass. This hair trend comes after the Korean beauty “glass skin” trend which refers to ultra-luminous skin. Now you can also rock glass hair! Check out our gallery to get the ultimate celebrity inspo on the Glass Hair trend.

Kim Kardashian

Kim hopped on this trend months back, but just recently she decided to bring it back in full force. Her glossed to perfection bob is literally goals!