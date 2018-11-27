Crazy Celebrity Quirks You Won’t Believe

Before you judge celebrities for their diva attitudes, think of this: What’s the weirdest thing you’d do if your net worth was more than six figures? Swipe through this article to see the craziest celebrity quirks you’ll find it hard to believe!

Kanye West Thinks He Is God

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kanye West was being dead serious when he titled an album “Yeezus” and a song “I am a God.” As he explained in an interview, “I made that song because I am a god. I don’t think there’s much more explanation. I’m not going to sit here and defend [it]. [This] is rock ’n’ roll, man. [This] is rap music. I am a god. Now what?” Kim, are you actually praying to Kanye?

