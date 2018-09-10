Celebs Are Bringing Back The ’90s-Inspired Tendrils Hair Trend

When celebrities are obsessed with a certain makeup look or hairstyle, every trendy girl wants to copy it. That’s also the case with many 90’s trends, that are making a huge comeback. Playful hair tendrils are already taking over Instagram, so don’t miss out on the chance to be the coolest girl around.

Shay Mitchell

Photo Credit: @patrickta/Instagram

Shay decided to add a ’90s vibe to her do with loose and messy tendrils. She opted for a very chic, deconstructed updo to perfectly match her sexy dress.

