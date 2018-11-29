Celebrity Astrological Signs that You Didn’t Know

celebrity_astrological_signs_you_didnt_know_main_image

Whether you believe in astrology or not, it is a fact that we all have astrological signs. And they can usually tell someone a lot about us. From Capricorn to Gemini to Sagittarius, a celeb’s astrological sign is no different. You can tell a lot about a celebrity based on their sign. For instance, Kanye is a Gemini, and that’s easy to tell by his ability to start many creative endeavors and successfully thrive in them. His sometimes uncontrollable ability to speak his mind is also a very Gemini trait. So, what are the astrological signs of your favorite celebs? From Emma Watson to Meryl Streep to Kylie Jenner, we reveal all of their astrological signs here.

Watch the video below to find out, and see if your favorite celebrity made our list!

 

 

Written by Malorie Mackey
Malorie Mackey is an actress and writer living in Los Angeles, CA. Malorie's first published book entitled "My Playboy Story: Hopping from Richmond to Hollywood" was published in 2017. Since then, Malorie's short story "What Love Has Taught Me" has been published in the anthology "Choices," and she has been writing and blogging about travel and adventure in hopes to publish her next book about travel soon. She believes that everyone should enjoy a little adventure in their lives. Check out www.maloriesadventures.com