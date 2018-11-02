Celebrity-Approved Short Hairstyles For a Round Face
Ladies with round faces are always under the impression that short hairstyles are not the best option for them. That is why we are here to convince you of the opposite, with cool dos delivered by celebrities. Check out these short hairstyles for round face shapes and decide which one would work best for you.
Slick and Smooth
If you think that sleek, smooth hairstyles are not the best choice for round face shapes, you are terribly wrong. Just take a look at how flattering this sleek bob looks on Mila Kunis. The actress debuted a dramatic side part that helps the hair frame her face. You can even grow out your hair a little bit more, into a chic slick lob. These hairstyles are very easy to style, which means you don’t have to schedule an appointment at the hair salon.