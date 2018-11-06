Celebrities You Didn’t Know Are Aggressively Involved in Politics

celebrities_who_are_aggressively_involved_in_politics_celebrity_news_politics_election_day

It’s election day here in the United States. And, after the last presidential election, crowds of people are sure to gather at the polls. While this is definitely a very divided time in the US, one thing is for sure, celebrities want you to vote! After all, what’s the point in living in a free nation if you won’t express your views when the government asks you to. Almost every famous celeb has been delivering the message to the masses in whatever way they can: Vote! The following celebs featured in this video, however, have become aggressively into politics. And some of them may surprise you. Did your favorite celebrity make our list?

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Written by Malorie Mackey
Malorie Mackey is an actress and writer living in Los Angeles, CA. Malorie's first published book entitled "My Playboy Story: Hopping from Richmond to Hollywood" was published in 2017. Since then, Malorie's short story "What Love Has Taught Me" has been published in the anthology "Choices," and she has been writing and blogging about travel and adventure in hopes to publish her next book about travel soon. She believes that everyone should enjoy a little adventure in their lives. Check out www.maloriesadventures.com