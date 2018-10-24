When two gorgeous celebrities get married and have kids, you know what to expect. Those genes get transferred and you get a new, young star that is ready to take over the world. All of the popular celebrities below have kids with such good looks that we are definitely jealous. Take a look at all these young popular models and actors/actresses that became insanely hot just like their famous parents.



Yolanda, Gigi & Bella Hadid

Yolanda’s daughters are like angels walking on earth. Aside from being the two most in-demand supermodels at the moment, Bella and Gigi are humble and very hard-working. Their younger brother Anwar is a model, as well.