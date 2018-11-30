Celebrities Who Died in 2018 That We Will Miss

As we’re approaching the end of 2018, we wanted to remember all the amazing celebrities we had to say goodbye to. 2018 wasn’t all that good when it comes to mental health issues and battling with addiction. Celebrities are just like us, they have the same problems and fight the same demons. Mac Miller, Kate Spade, and Anthony Bourdain are just a few of the names we’re sad are not among us anymore.



Kate Spade

The iconic handbag designer took her own life on June 5, 2018. Kate had been suffering from depression for quite a while but managed to keep things a secret from the public. Her suicide was a complete shock to everyone.