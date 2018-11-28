Jupiter, being the largest planet, is the ruler of expansions and excess. When Jupiter is positioned in your sign on the star charts, it means great things for you: travel, luck, opportunity, expansion. This is more than true for Sagittarius, as Jupiter is the ruling planet of Sagittarius. It takes 12 years for Jupiter to move fully around the Star Chart, so it’s many years before it reaches your sign and/or comes back to you. This year, Jupiter is positioned with Sagittarius for the first time in 12 years, making it a very great year for all you Sagittarius archers out there!

So, based on that, the following celebs are going to have a great year! Watch the video below to see if your favorite celebs made our list.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: