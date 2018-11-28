Celebrities Who, According to Astrology, Are Going to Have the Best Year

Jupiter, being the largest planet, is the ruler of expansions and excess. When Jupiter is positioned in your sign on the star charts, it means great things for you: travel, luck, opportunity, expansion. This is more than true for Sagittarius, as Jupiter is the ruling planet of Sagittarius. It takes 12 years for Jupiter to move fully around the Star Chart, so it’s many years before it reaches your sign and/or comes back to you. This year, Jupiter is positioned with Sagittarius for the first time in 12 years, making it a very great year for all you Sagittarius archers out there!

So, based on that, the following celebs are going to have a great year! Watch the video below to see if your favorite celebs made our list.

Written by Malorie Mackey
Malorie Mackey is an actress and writer living in Los Angeles, CA. Malorie's first published book entitled "My Playboy Story: Hopping from Richmond to Hollywood" was published in 2017. Since then, Malorie's short story "What Love Has Taught Me" has been published in the anthology "Choices," and she has been writing and blogging about travel and adventure in hopes to publish her next book about travel soon. She believes that everyone should enjoy a little adventure in their lives. Check out www.maloriesadventures.com