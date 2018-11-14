Celebrities’ Real Names That You Didn’t Know

In Hollywood, it is quite common for your favorite stars to change their names. They do so for many reasons. Some change their names to names that are easier to remember. Some just want to change their name to something more cool. You wouldn’t believe what some celebrities’ real names actually are. For instance, did you know that Joaquin Phoenix’s real name is Joaquin Rafael Bottom? Check out the video below and see if your favorite celebrity made our list.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: