Celebrities Are Obsessed With Curtain Fringe This Season

Bangs are the favorite hair accessory of stars for this fall. Celebrities are donning fierce curtain fringe that looks amazing in so many different ways. If you love trying out new hairstyles, this is the latest trend you should opt for.

Swipe through the pictures below and give the drape bangs a try.

Cami Morrone

Celebrities-Are-Obsessed-With-Curtain-Fringe-This-Season-cami morrone

Photo Credit: @hungvanngo/Instagram

Cami’s highlighted mane is so perfect for this season. The young actress is here to show you exactly how to work the curtain fringe hair trend. Regular bangs are so 2017.

Prev Page1 of 16

Written by Martina Todorovska
Martina Todorovska is a content contributor for fashionisers.com and a full-time freelancer focused on the fields of fashion and beauty. What started as a way to stay busy and updated with fashion trends, turned out the be the job of her dreams. She is a graduated Doctor of Dental Medicine and currently finishing her Master Studies.