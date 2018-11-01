Bold, Bright Purple Is Celebs’ Favorite Eyeshadow Trend

Bold-Bright-Purple-Is-Celebs’-Favorite-Eyeshadow-Trend-4

We have a fresh new trend for you in the eyeshadow department. This season, celebrities are going crazy over bold purple tones on their lids. The looks below can serve as inspiration for you on how to copy this fierce trend.

Olivia Munn

Bold-Bright-Purple-Is-Celebs’-Favorite-Eyeshadow-Trend-olivia munn

Photo Credit: @chadwoodhair/Instagram

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta is known for setting new trends. He is actually one of the pioneers of the bold purple eyeshadow thanks to his fabulous work on Olivia Munn. The actress debuted a bright fierce purple lid, combined with an underliner in the same color.

Prev Page1 of 9

Written by Martina Todorovska
Martina Todorovska is a content contributor for fashionisers.com and a full-time freelancer focused on the fields of fashion and beauty. What started as a way to stay busy and updated with fashion trends, turned out the be the job of her dreams. She is a graduated Doctor of Dental Medicine and currently finishing her Master Studies.