Bold, Bright Purple Is Celebs’ Favorite Eyeshadow Trend

We have a fresh new trend for you in the eyeshadow department. This season, celebrities are going crazy over bold purple tones on their lids. The looks below can serve as inspiration for you on how to copy this fierce trend.



Olivia Munn

Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta is known for setting new trends. He is actually one of the pioneers of the bold purple eyeshadow thanks to his fabulous work on Olivia Munn. The actress debuted a bright fierce purple lid, combined with an underliner in the same color.