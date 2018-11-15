The Best Celebrity Makeup Looks of 2018 to Use as Inspo

Best-Celebrity-Makeup-Looks-of-2018-To-Use-As-Inspo-Lily-Collins-Miu-Miu

There are so many reasons to glam up in the following season! We gathered the best, most creative celebrity makeup looks of 2018 for you to try for the upcoming holidays. Take a look at these gorgeous makeup looks and get inspired.

Cardi B

Best-Celebrity-Makeup-Looks-of-2018-To-Use-As-Inspo-Cardi-B-Met-Gala

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cardi B is undoubtedly leading the celebrity beauty game! The chart-topping rapper is major inspo when it comes to dramatic makeup looks. For her first Met Gala appearance, the star sported heavy glam that involved bold eyes and lips.

Prev Page1 of 16

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.