There are so many reasons to glam up in the following season! We gathered the best, most creative celebrity makeup looks of 2018 for you to try for the upcoming holidays. Take a look at these gorgeous makeup looks and get inspired.

Cardi B

Cardi B is undoubtedly leading the celebrity beauty game! The chart-topping rapper is major inspo when it comes to dramatic makeup looks. For her first Met Gala appearance, the star sported heavy glam that involved bold eyes and lips.