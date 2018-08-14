Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Bella Thorne Faces Backlash Over Her New Makeup Line

By Updated on

Bella Thorne is a real chameleon when it comes to beauty. The star is no stranger to bold colorful makeup looks. Since every celebrity is getting a makeup line these days, Bella also decided to treat her fans with some makeup goodies. She unveiled the Filthy Fangs makeup line with two debut products. Bella released two new colorful eyeshadows as a part of her existing merch.

Bella-Thorne-Faces-Backlash-Over-Her-New-Makeup-Line

For her first foray into the world of makeup, Bella Thorne created two ocean-inspired palettes. The Ocean Drive palette is a nine-pan eyeshadow palette that includes fire red, Barbie pink, sky blue, midnight blue, electric purple and more colorful eyeshadows. The palette comes in a neon yellow box that features a mirror and costs $50. The second eyeshadow palette dubbed South Beach is another edition filled with bright hues. This palette also consists of 9 eyeshadows among which yellow, blue, purple, red and other bold shades. This palette retails for $60 and includes all-glitter eyeshadows.

Ohhhhhh shittt ocean drive pallet MIAMI REP😍😍

A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on

Bella Thorne teased her makeup line back in July, but fans had to wait until this weekend to get their hands on the new releases. However, the internet wasn’t happy with the actress’ makeup products. These days, when a celebrity announces a makeup line, the internet is divided. Some are excited that their favorite star is offering a piece of her makeup routine with everyone. Others, don’t like the fact that celebrities are trying to profit with the world’s current obsession with makeup. However, this isn’t the main reason why Bella Throne faced backlash over Filthy Fangs.

Bella-Thorne-Faces-Backlash-Over-Her-New-Makeup-Line eyeshadow swatches

First of all, the internet thinks that the prices are really “B*tch I’m Bella Thorne.” People took it to the comments to say that not everyone can afford to pay $50 and $60 for nine-pan eyeshadow palettes. However, the situation got really heated when a surprising number of people compared these pallets to the ones by indie brand, Juvia’s Place. Both the Insta-famous brand and Bella Thorne’s Filthy Fangs sell nine-pan palettes with colorful, highly pigmented eyeshadows. The main difference is the price, as Juvia’s Place eyeshadow palettes are extremely affordable.

Bella-Thorne-Faces-Backlash-Over-Her-New-Makeup-Line-4 Bella-Thorne-Faces-Backlash-Over-Her-New-Makeup-Line-5

Although the internet shaded Filthy Fangs, it seems that the launch went quite well for Bella Thorne. She took it to her personal Instagram to announce that the Ocean Drive and South Beach eyeshadow palettes had sold out immediately:

“We sold out in a day, but don’t worry I already reordered;) thank you guys for helping a b out :),” she wrote.

Bella-Thorne-Faces-Backlash-Over-Her-New-Makeup-Line

Despite the mixed feelings around Bella Thorne’s Filthy Fangs, there is more to come from this brand in the future. The singer previously teased that she will be dropping lipsticks. In addition to the makeup releases, she is also selling her own merch under the same brand.

Photo Credit: @bellathorne/Instagram/Filthy Fangs

Recent Posts

Celebrities Fashion

Virgil Abloh, Nike & Serena Williams Team Up For “Queen Collection”

When Off-White first hinted at a Nike collaboration during the weekend, no one expected such a major deal. The two brands finally revealed that they’ve been working on an exclusive line inspired by no other...

Bella Thorne Faces Backlash Over Her New Makeup Line

Celebrities Perfumes & Makeup

Bella Thorne Faces Backlash Over Her New Makeup Line

Bella Thorne is a real chameleon when it comes to beauty. The star is no stranger to bold colorful makeup looks. Since every celebrity is getting a makeup line these days, Bella also decided to...

The Biggest Fall 2018 Makeup Trends

Gallery Perfumes & Makeup Trends

The Biggest Fall 2018 Makeup Trends

It's the last month of summer and we are already obsessing over the upcoming makeup trends. Fall is such a fun season to get experimental with bold makeup looks. So, let's get your face ready...

The Biggest Fall 2018 Shoe Trends

Fashion Style Tips Trends

The Biggest Fall 2018 Shoe Trends

It's almost time to start flaunting fall outfits, which means it's time for new trends. If you are a real shoe maniac, you definitely need to know the latest news in the footwear department. Get...

Celebrities Are Obsessed With Tight Bike Shorts

Celebrities Fashion Trends

Celebrities Are Obsessed With Tight Bike Shorts

Celebs managed to turn the sporty bike shorts into a sexy fashion moment. These skin-tight shorts are one of the biggest trends right now. Kim Kardashian didn't invent cycling shorts, but she is for sure...