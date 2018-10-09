A Full Guide To Get You Ready For Tonight’s AMAs

A-Full-Guide-to-Tonights-AMAs-Host-Traee-Ellis-Ross1

One of the most spectacular nights of the year, the American Music Awards is just hours away. Tonight your favorite A-listers will hit the stage to collect new awards for their hard work. Before you sit back and relax, take a look at this full guide that will get you ready for tonight’s AMAs.

What Channel Airs the AMAs?

A-Full-Guide-to-Tonights-AMAs-ABC-Logo

The 2018 American Music Awards air on Tuesday, October 9 (8:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. If you don’t want to sit in front of your TV, you can watch the AMAs on ABC live online at abc.go.com/watch-live and on the ABC app.

Prev Page1 of 6

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.