A Full Guide To Get You Ready For Tonight’s AMAs

One of the most spectacular nights of the year, the American Music Awards is just hours away. Tonight your favorite A-listers will hit the stage to collect new awards for their hard work. Before you sit back and relax, take a look at this full guide that will get you ready for tonight’s AMAs.

What Channel Airs the AMAs?

The 2018 American Music Awards air on Tuesday, October 9 (8:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. If you don’t want to sit in front of your TV, you can watch the AMAs on ABC live online at abc.go.com/watch-live and on the ABC app.