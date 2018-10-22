5 Things You Didn’t Know About Karlie Kloss

“Get Trending: Three Trendy Ways to Rock a Leather Skirt”

Karlie Kloss is so much more than just a pretty face. The long-legged gazelle has conquered every single runway you can think of. Kloss started modeling at the early age of 14, soon becoming a staple at many high-end fashion catwalks. The supermodel and her long-time love Josh Kushner announced their engagement in July this year and shared pictures from the surprising wedding just a few days ago. Josh and Karlie tied the knot in a small ceremony at upstate New York. In honor of Karlie’s big day, we bring you 5 things you didn’t know about this beauty.

Karlie Is Allergic To Glitter

5-Things-You-Didn’t-Know-About-Karlie-Kloss

Photo Credit: @karliekloss/Instagram

Even supermodels have weaknesses. Although you see Kloss strutting down runways like she’s conquered the world, this beauty has a very highly allergic reaction to glitter. The thing we all love and can’t get enough of is definitely a thing Karlie has to stay away from. She discovered this while she was doing a photo shoot in London. Once they spray painted her body with glitter, Kloss’s throat started swelling. This is when a medical professional had to step in and help out. Imagine that!

Prev Page1 of 5

Written by Martina Todorovska
Martina Todorovska is a content contributor for fashionisers.com and a full-time freelancer focused on the fields of fashion and beauty. What started as a way to stay busy and updated with fashion trends, turned out the be the job of her dreams. She is a graduated Doctor of Dental Medicine and currently finishing her Master Studies.