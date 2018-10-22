5-Things-You-Didn’t-Know-About-Karlie-Kloss

Karlie Kloss is so much more than just a pretty face. The long-legged gazelle has conquered every single runway you can think of. Kloss started modeling at the early age of 14, soon becoming a staple at many high-end fashion catwalks. The supermodel and her long-time love Josh Kushner announced their engagement in July this year and shared pictures from the surprising wedding just a few days ago. Josh and Karlie tied the knot in a small ceremony at upstate New York. In honor of Karlie’s big day, we bring you 5 things you didn’t know about this beauty.

Karlie Is Allergic To Glitter

Even supermodels have weaknesses. Although you see Kloss strutting down runways like she’s conquered the world, this beauty has a very highly allergic reaction to glitter. The thing we all love and can’t get enough of is definitely a thing Karlie has to stay away from. She discovered this while she was doing a photo shoot in London. Once they spray painted her body with glitter, Kloss’s throat started swelling. This is when a medical professional had to step in and help out. Imagine that!