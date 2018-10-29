10 Reasons Why People Hate Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star is as controversial as people can get. The beauty guru has been popular for causing quite the stir on social media. Starting with inappropriate comments, racial slur to feuding with other influencers, we’ve seen it all. There are so many reasons why people hate Star. Check out these unacceptable actions which caused Jeffree to be one of the most controversial faces in the beauty industry at the moment.



Blocked Multiple Long-Time Fans

After a Jeffree Star Cosmetics fan shared that she found a hair in one of his highlighters, the makeup artist decided to block her on social media. At one point, Star unexpectedly blocked a number of fans, with the excuse that he is staying away from “all the fake pieces of sh*t in the beauty community.”