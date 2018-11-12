Sexy 70’s Inspired Hairstyle by Beauty Influencer @JadeyWadey180

While it’s not for every occasion, every woman desperately needs voluminous waves in her hair from time to time. And what better way than with a sexy 70’s-inspired do? Whenever you want a glam look that will steal the show, this should be your go-to. A lot of women avoid this style because it seems too complicated to pull off, but, believe it or not, it’s actually relatively simple to manage. Follow the steps below from Jade Marie so you can achieve your own voluminous hair. You really will be surprised by how easy it is.

Step 1: Tease

Tease your hair with a small tooth comb. In order to appropriately tease, section off your hair into three different sections, each section being a layer underneath the previous one. Take a small amount of hair at a time, and begin teasing it by pressing the comb down into the hair roots on the bottom side of the hair section. Spray that section, and then move onto the next. Repeat until your whole head has been teased.

Step 2: Add Smoother

Add a smoother in your hair to protect it from the heat as you style. Rub the product gently through your hair from mid-length to the ends with your fingers.

Step 3: Curl You Hair

For curling, in this video, Jade uses a wand. For her, wands are quicker, easier, and produce more-perfect waves than a curling iron does. The wand she uses is the Remington wand with a 1” barrel.

Starting at the front and working to the back of your hair, grab 1 inch of hair and wrap it around the base of the wand. Pay close attention to the direction Jade curls her hair and the amount of hair used per curl in this video. You don’t need to hold it very long onto the curler, as it does the job very quickly.

After releasing the curl, allow it to stay exactly like it is until you brush out all of your hair together at the end.

After the base of your hair is curled, begin pulling pieces from higher up on the crown, and curling them, as well, adding curls higher up on your head. If you’d like the curls to be more curly and less wavy, apply hairspray to your hair before curling it.

Step 4: Brush it Out

Brush the curls out a little bit with your fingers to give your hair more volume. Pull apart the curls a bit to help spread the hair.

And now you have a voluminous, glam hairstyle.

