How-to-Properly-Store-Your-Skin-Care-Products

A proper storing of your skin care products is essential to get the most out of them. First of all, your skin is exposed to these products daily, so you have to make sure that you take a good care of them. Second, storing your beauty products in the right way will make them last longer. Here is your easy-to-follow guide on the best places to keep your goodies.



Keep Everything Away From Sunlight

When it comes to beauty products, it’s better to store everything away from sunlight. Even the light coming through the window is not your skin care’s bestie. The light can cause changes in the temperature, which decreases the product’s potency and shelf life. Instead of keeping your products exposed, try storing them in a cabinet, drawer, or whatever you prefer.

Skip The Bathroom Vanity



The bathroom is the number one location when skin care products are kept. Unfortunately, there are many reasons to avoid this place. First, your bathroom is full of bacteria. Every time you take a shower, the temperature changes and it becomes humid. These are the perfect conditions for bacteria to multiply. You sure don’t want that all over your face! Additionally, the heat can affect your skin care products in many ways and shorten their life.

Products That Should Be Keep in The Fridge

DIY skin care and100% organic products should always stay in the fridge. In fact, anything without a preservative should be refrigerated. Moreover, products that contain Vitamin C, retinoid, and any other live-active ingredients should be kept in the fridge.

Water-based toners, mists, and masks can stay outside. However, it might be helpful to keep them in the fridge as well. When cooled, these products could help with de-puffing and inflammation. If you have large pores you’ll also find them more beneficial when refrigerated.

It’s recommended that you keep your beauty items sealed in plastic bags for a couple of reasons. Of course, you need to keep the refrigerator smell from getting into your products. Second, the bags will protect them from excess moisture.

Skin Care Products To Store on a Room Temperature

Refrigerating your skin care products isn’t always recommended. Oil-based products could be kept on a room temperature as they can become cloudy and useless if refrigerated.

Re-Pot (Optional)

Some skin care products come in containers like jars or tubes which make then exposed to many unwanted factors. One solution is to re-pot these products into tinted glass containers with a pump. If you decide to use the product in the original container, you can at least get a scooping tool for application. Make sure you sanitize it before each use.