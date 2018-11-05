How to Get Iconic Kate Moss Hair

There are many iconic features that stand out about Kate Moss. One of the biggest is her hair. Kate Moss was almost always seen sporting very natural-looking hair with a light wave in it.

The famous supermodel took the stage in the fashion world as part of the “hero chic” fashion trend, but it was her work with Calvin Klein that made her an icon of the 90s. Many things about her, including this slightly wavy hair, inspired women of all generations. Now you can get Kate-Moss-inspired waves of your own. Watch our tutorial below to learn how to do this style for yourself.

Stylist: Yaniv Katzav

Model: Holley Wolfe

HOW TO GET THE LOOK

1) If you are going to be doing this look with hair extensions, put them in first.

2) Brush out your hair to smooth and de-tangle it.

3) Spray your hair with a “wave spray.” (In the video, Yaniv used “Ouai.”)

4) Blow dry the crown of your hair down, making it flat.

5) Then, use a flat iron. Starting with the front of your hair, use an “over and under” motion to create the wave in your hair with the iron.

6) Mix a sculpting paste with the wave spray you used previously into your hands. Then, rub your hands with the product through your hair while pulling the hair down. This will help to keep frizz away and give your hair a nice shine while also holding in the style.

It’s that simple to get an iconic hairdo.

Here’s the before and after photos so you can see the full effect of the final result. Be sure to tag us in your before and after photos!

