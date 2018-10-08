How to Create a Natural Looking Makeup Base

Women are going away from the heavy “Instagram-type” foundation, which is caked on with extreme highlighting and contour, and heading to a natural look with their foundation. That’s right, a natural makeup base is in! Stop hiding your natural beauty and, instead, enhance it!

One component of having a natural base is using a dewy foundation. It’s a popular trend that gives any lackluster complexion a bright boost of radiance. Dewy foundations enrich the skin with hydration, reflect light to brighten and even out skin tones, and give a luminous complexion to everyone. So, if you haven’t tried to give yourself a dewy look, what are you waiting for? In our video below, we went for a minimal dewy look, so it’s more natural than anything else. But that radiance is still there.

Discover our secret to achieving a gorgeous natural yet dewy complexion in our video below.

Step 1: Primer

Prime your face with a water mist. In this video, we used Iconic London’s Prep-Set-Go Water Mist in “Original”.

Step 2: Mix Your Foundation

Mixing your foundation is crucial to get the best dewy glow. In this video, we mixed the Gallany Foundation “Second Skin Light Diffusing Foundation” #20 with a drop of Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops.

Step 3: Apply Your Foundation

Apply the mixed foundation with your hands to evenly blend the foundation across your whole face and neck.

Step 4: Apply Concealer

Apply concealer where needed, especially around the eyes. We used the Gallany “Second Skin Light Diffusing” Concealer #20.

Step 5: Contour

Contour your face with Iconic London’s Multi Use Cream Contour Palette using the color “Shape” for the highlights and “Shade” for the shadows.

Step 6: Set with Translucent Powder

Set the look solely under the eyes with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Powder #1, which is translucent in color.

Step 7: Set with “Banana Powder”

Set the look on the rest of your face with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Powder #2, which is a banana powder.

Step 8: Use a Bronzer

Use a bronzer to shape your face a bit more. For this step, we used Charlotte Tilbury’s FilmStar Bronze & Glow.

Step 9: Highlight

Use the highlighter on that same above palette to highlight your face a bit more.

 

And there you have it! Now you can have your own gorgeous, natural base with just a few simple steps. Post your favorite foundation photos on Instagram, and be sure to tag us!

 

Written by Malorie Mackey
Malorie Mackey is an actress and writer living in Los Angeles, CA. Malorie's first published book entitled "My Playboy Story: Hopping from Richmond to Hollywood" was published in 2017. Since then, Malorie's short story "What Love Has Taught Me" has been published in the anthology "Choices," and she has been writing and blogging about travel and adventure in hopes to publish her next book about travel soon. She believes that everyone should enjoy a little adventure in their lives.