How to Create a Natural Looking Makeup Base

Women are going away from the heavy “Instagram-type” foundation, which is caked on with extreme highlighting and contour, and heading to a natural look with their foundation. That’s right, a natural makeup base is in! Stop hiding your natural beauty and, instead, enhance it!

One component of having a natural base is using a dewy foundation. It’s a popular trend that gives any lackluster complexion a bright boost of radiance. Dewy foundations enrich the skin with hydration, reflect light to brighten and even out skin tones, and give a luminous complexion to everyone. So, if you haven’t tried to give yourself a dewy look, what are you waiting for? In our video below, we went for a minimal dewy look, so it’s more natural than anything else. But that radiance is still there.

Discover our secret to achieving a gorgeous natural yet dewy complexion in our video below.

Step 1: Primer

Prime your face with a water mist. In this video, we used Iconic London’s Prep-Set-Go Water Mist in “Original”.

Step 2: Mix Your Foundation

Mixing your foundation is crucial to get the best dewy glow. In this video, we mixed the Gallany Foundation “Second Skin Light Diffusing Foundation” #20 with a drop of Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops.

Step 3: Apply Your Foundation

Apply the mixed foundation with your hands to evenly blend the foundation across your whole face and neck.

Step 4: Apply Concealer

Apply concealer where needed, especially around the eyes. We used the Gallany “Second Skin Light Diffusing” Concealer #20.

Step 5: Contour

Contour your face with Iconic London’s Multi Use Cream Contour Palette using the color “Shape” for the highlights and “Shade” for the shadows.

Step 6: Set with Translucent Powder

Set the look solely under the eyes with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Powder #1, which is translucent in color.

Step 7: Set with “Banana Powder”

Set the look on the rest of your face with Charlotte Tilbury’s Magic Powder #2, which is a banana powder.

Step 8: Use a Bronzer



Use a bronzer to shape your face a bit more. For this step, we used Charlotte Tilbury’s FilmStar Bronze & Glow.

Step 9: Highlight

Use the highlighter on that same above palette to highlight your face a bit more.

And there you have it! Now you can have your own gorgeous, natural base with just a few simple steps. Post your favorite foundation photos on Instagram, and be sure to tag us!

