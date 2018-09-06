Five-Unexpected-Anti-Aging-Tips

Everyone has access to botox and fillers nowadays, but that doesn’t mean you should be lazy when it comes to taking care of your skin. Unfortunately, a magical elixir of youth doesn’t exist. But there are some easy-to-follow tips that can do wonders for your skin. Here are five unexpected beauty secrets that can slow down the aging process.

Age is All About Attitude

This is one of the most important anti-aging tips you’ll ever receive and it comes straight from the ageless Jennifer Lopez. At 49, she still has the skin from her 30s. Her skincare routine sure costs a fortune, but her biggest beauty secret is actually free:

“Affirmations are so important. I am youthful and timeless. I tell myself that every day, a few times a day. It sounds like clichéd [nonsense], but it’s not: Age is all in your mind. Look at Jane Fonda,” the star told she Harper’s Bazaar.

Know Your Skin Type

This is an anti-aging tip that you should follow from day one. Despite your age, you should always use products designed for your skin type. Almost all skin care products cater to a specific skin type. It’s simple: different skin types find different ingredients and formulas beneficial.

Bath Regularly

Taking a shower every day will help in getting rid of the dirt you picked up on your skin throughout the day. Regular baths will keep your skin clean and radiant. However, you shouldn’t overdo it – limit your baths to two a day. Warm showers are ideal for your skin. Avoid hot water as it can cause redness and inflammation. Don’t forget that you should cleanse your face with actual skin care products to keep your skin healthy and radiant.

Workout & Get Your Beauty Sleep

Exercise and a good night sleep are essential for your overall health. Believe it or not, the lack of sleep can speed up the formation of wrinkles in your undereye area. The lack of activity in your life can cause your skin to slack which makes you appear older than you really are.

Ditch The Bottles & Straws

You should drink plenty of water every day for so many good reasons. However, your skin would be grateful if you stop using regular bottles and straws. When drinking water or just any liquid from a bottle or with a straw the constant pursing creates lines and makes the appearance of the existing ones around the mouth even more notable. Of course, you should stay hydrated and never avoid drinking water. Sip filtered water from a glass whenever you have a chance. Otherwise get yourself a reusable bottle with a spout instead of using regular ones.